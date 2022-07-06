Two killed in blast inside house in Kannur

A man and his son were killed in a blast inside their house at Kasimukku within the Mattannur police station limits on Wednesday evening.

The police identified the deceased as Fasal Haq, 42, and Shahidul, 22, from Barpeta in Assam. While Fazal Haq died on the spot, Shahidul was seriously injured and was rushed to the hospital. However, despite efforts by doctors, he failed to respond to treatment.

The explosion took place in a dilapidated house where five migrant workers were living on rent. They came to Kannur around six months ago. They used to collect scrap plastic bottles and storing them in the house. The blast reportedly took place in one of the rooms where the bottles were stored.

The police are yet to ascertain the reasons for the blast.