Two friends and their track of records

Mohammed Ameen and Mohammed Jaseel share some unique feats that not many friends and classmates can lay claim to.

ADVERTISEMENT

That both of them broke the meet record in 3,000-m race at the Kerala School Sports & Games having crossed the finish line separated by a solitary second at 8.37 minutes and 8.38 minutes respectively being only a part of it.

The Plus Two students from KKM Higher Secondary School, Cheekkode in Malappuram had contested the same event in the previous edition and had finished exactly in the same positions. While Ameen finished third in 1,500-m race last year, Jaseel matched the feat in cross-country race. Both are contesting in 1,500 m and cross-country races this year as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both hail from my neighbourhood and approached me for training a couple of years ago. We were hopeful that they will repeat their feat from the previous edition and they lived up to it,” said Amir Suhail, who coaches the football team at Sullamussalam Science College in Malappuram.

Since their school does not have a proper track to practice, Mr. Suhail takes them to the Kozhikode Medical College ground. The two takes the trip to Kozhikode twice a week – on Monday mornings and Friday evenings. The rest of the week is spend on building strength and running on roads and hilly terrains with the training beginning on 5 a.m. daily. They also religiously follow a diet rich in vitamins and other essential ingredients.

Though they compete in different events, the practice remains more or less the same. ”We focus a bit more on the speed component in the training for the 1,500-m race,” said Mr. Suhail.

Ameen and Jaseel are cooling their heels for now before lacing up for the remaining two competitions. While the heats of 1,500m race will be held on Saturday followed by the finals on Sunday, the cross country race will be held on Monday, the last day of the meet.

“Of course, breaking records in those two events remain a goal as well,” said an upbeat Mr. Suhail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.