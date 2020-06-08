Two fresh cases in Wayanad

Two fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Wayanad district on Monday, raising the total number of cases to 45.
A 37-year-old man at Thrikkaipetta near Muttil and a 22-year-old man at Nambiar Kunnu near Cheeral on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border were diagnosed with the disease, District Medical Officer R. Renuka said.
The Thrikkaipetta native had returned from Delhi on May 28 through Bengaluru, and the Cheeral native had arrived at the Cochin International Airport on May 27 from Abu Dhabi.
Both were admitted to the District Hospital at Mananthavady, she said.
Meanwhile, two persons recovered from the disease on Monday.
Of the 45 cases reported in the district, 26 have been discharged. As many as 3,675 persons, including 638 tribal people, are under observation.
