Two found hanging atCOVID wing of MCH

In separate incidents on Wednesday, two men who were admitted to the COVID-19 wing of the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) here were found hanging in their rooms. Suicide is suspected in both cases. Both men belong to Thiruvananthapuram district.

A 33-year-old man from Anad, who left the hospital on Tuesday without informing the authorities but was brought back later in the day, was found hanging in the isolation room around 11.30 a.m. A 38-year-old man from Nedumangad, who was under observation for COVID-19, was found hanging in his room around 5 p.m., hospital sources said.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja has directed the Principal Secretary (Health) to carry out an investigation into the two incidents.

Scheduled for discharge

The patient from Anad was reportedly scheduled for discharge on Wednesday after his test results returned negative. Although he was rushed to the critical care unit, his life could not be saved. The Nedumangad native had been admitted to the hospital in the early hours of Wednesday.

The second death was reported barely hours after the Minister and the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) separately ordered probes into the death of the Anad man.

The patient from Anad had given anxious moments to the authorities when he left the hospital and reached Anad by a State transport bus. He was detained by local residents and was subsequently taken by the health workers to the hospital. He had travelled to Tamil Nadu on May 27. The next day, he was admitted first to the District Hospital, Nedumangad, and then to the MCH after he collapsed while having a drink with friends.

Reportedly, the patient from Nedumangad also had travelled to Tamil Nadu. He had returned home on Tuesday, but local people alerted the authorities.

(Suicide Prevention Helpline: Disha - 1056, 0471-2552056)