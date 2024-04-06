Two found guilty of CPI(M) activist’s murder

April 06, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Mavelikara Additional District Sessions Court-III on Saturday found two persons guilty of the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] activist Siyad Tharayil. Judge Seena S.S. will pronounce the quantum of punishment for Mujeeb Rahman, alias Vetta Mujeeb, and Shafeek, the first and second accused in the case, on April 9.

The court, meanwhile, acquitted Kavil Nissam, the third accused. A Congress leader and former councillor in Kayamkulam municipality, Nissam was accused of helping Mujeeb to go into hiding. The fourth accused in the case, identified as Shaman, is absconding.

Siyad, a fish merchant and CPI(M) branch committee member, was stabbed to death at Kayamkulam on August 18, 2020.

