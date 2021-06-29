Two forest personnel suspended in Wayanad

Felling of endangered rosewood trees in Muttil South Village

D.K. Vinod Kumar, Chief Conservator of forest, Northern circle, Kannur, suspended two forest officials in connection with felling of endangered rosewood trees in Muttil South Village under the South Wayanad forest division recently.

The names of the suspended staff were given as V.S. Vinesh, Section Forest Officer and E. P. Sreejith, Beat Forest Officer of the South Wayanad forest division.

A timber lobby had allegedly axed the trees on revenue Pattaya land in various parts under the village limits and transported it by misinterpreting a government order issued on 24 October, 2020, Mr. Vinod Kumar said in the suspension order. The Department had registered separate cases in connection with the incidents and an investigation is under way, he said.

As many as 56 logs (13.316 cubic metre), collected from forest and the revenue pattya land , were illegally transported by M/s Surya timbers, Vazhavatta in the district to Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district by using Form IV permit issued by the office of the South Wayanad Forest Division here.

However the officials, who were on duty at the forest check post at Lakkidi on the district border on 3 February, 2021, failed to discharge their duties by permitting the vehicle to cross the checkpost without any inspection.

A report submitted by the Forest Range Officer, Meppadi , also proved that the officials had committed a grave fault . As it was suspected that if the duo continued in the service, it would adversely affect the investigation, Mr. Vinod Kumar said.