Two fish vendors, 9 others positive

Eleven persons, including two fish vendors, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in the district on Monday. While seven persons are from abroad, two had travelled from other States and the other two have no travel history.
A fish vendor from Sasthamcotta used to frequent Kayamkulam, Karuvatta and Azheekkal for buying fish that was sold at Anjilimoodu market. He had visited Navabharat Hospital on June 27 and Sasthamcotta Taluk Hospital on July 4 after he developed symptoms.
The second fish vendor, a Puthanchanda resident, had visited Kayamkulam, Neendakara, Ayiramthengu, Puthiyakavu and Edappallykotta with fish.
He had sought medical assistance at Molly Hospital on June 28 and Chavara Taluk Hospital before he tested positive. Other patients are from Chithara, Maruthadi,
Pathanapuram, Thenmala, Puthur, Thodiyoor, Sasthamcotta, Kadavoor and Karungappally.
The district also reported 10 recoveries on Monday.
