July 01, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Thrissur

Two women who were under treatment for fever died in Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday. The deceased were Aneesha Sunil, 34, of Kuriachira and Jasmin Beebi, a migrant labourer at Nattika.

The laboratory test confirmed that Jasmin Beebi died due to leptospirosis, while the test report of Ms. Sunil is awaiting.

