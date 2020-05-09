Two expats test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kerala

Two persons from the district who returned from the Gulf by special repatriation flights on Thursday were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

District Collector Jafar Malik said here on Saturday that a 39-year-old man from Chapanangadi near Kottakkal and a 24-year-old man from Naduvattom near Edappal were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

While the Chapanangadi man was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, the Naduvattom man was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

The Chapanangadi native returned from Dubai on Air India Express special flight that reached Karipur on Thursday night.

He was under treatment for renal ailment, and returned home for follow-up treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. He was shifted to the medical college hospital in an ambulance at 1.30 a.m. on Friday. He was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

The Naduvattom native reached Nedumbassery airport on a special flight from Abu Dhabi on Thursday night.

As he said that he had fever a week ago, he was shifted in an ambulance to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, by 11 p.m. His COVID-19 test results turned positive on Saturday.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said both of them would not be counted in the list of COVID-19 patients in Malappuram district as they were being treated in other districts. Those who returned from Dubai and Abu Dhabi along with the patients were asked to remain alert during their quarantine at homes and at COVID-19 care centres.

The District Collector said health officials were maintaining regular contact with the returnees. He said if those in home quarantine developed any health issue, they should not directly go to a hospital. “They should contact the control cell and follow their instructions. The control cell can be contacted at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253,” he said.