Kerala

Two expats test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kerala

Fire and Rescue personnel disinfecting a KSRTC bus that was used to carry passengers who returned from the Gulf, at the Karipur airport in Malappuram on Saturday.

Fire and Rescue personnel disinfecting a KSRTC bus that was used to carry passengers who returned from the Gulf, at the Karipur airport in Malappuram on Saturday.  

They landed at Kozhikode and Kochi airports

Two persons from the district who returned from the Gulf by special repatriation flights on Thursday were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19.

District Collector Jafar Malik said here on Saturday that a 39-year-old man from Chapanangadi near Kottakkal and a 24-year-old man from Naduvattom near Edappal were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

While the Chapanangadi man was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, the Naduvattom man was shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery.

The Chapanangadi native returned from Dubai on Air India Express special flight that reached Karipur on Thursday night.

He was under treatment for renal ailment, and returned home for follow-up treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. He was shifted to the medical college hospital in an ambulance at 1.30 a.m. on Friday. He was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday.

The Naduvattom native reached Nedumbassery airport on a special flight from Abu Dhabi on Thursday night.

As he said that he had fever a week ago, he was shifted in an ambulance to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, by 11 p.m. His COVID-19 test results turned positive on Saturday.

District Medical Officer K. Sakeena said both of them would not be counted in the list of COVID-19 patients in Malappuram district as they were being treated in other districts. Those who returned from Dubai and Abu Dhabi along with the patients were asked to remain alert during their quarantine at homes and at COVID-19 care centres.

The District Collector said health officials were maintaining regular contact with the returnees. He said if those in home quarantine developed any health issue, they should not directly go to a hospital. “They should contact the control cell and follow their instructions. The control cell can be contacted at 0483 2737858, 2737857, 2733251, 2733252, 2733253,” he said.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 9, 2020 10:39:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/two-expats-test-positive-for-sars-cov-2-in-kerala/article31546370.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY