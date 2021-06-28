Two ex-members of CPI(M) arrested on rape charge

Kozhikode

28 June 2021 18:59 IST

Complaint filed by a branch committee member of the party

The Kozhikode Rural police on Monday arrested two former members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] on charge of rape.

P.P. Baburaj and T.P. Lijeesh, the accused, had been absconding after the woman, a branch committee member of the party, lodged a complaint with the Rural police. The duo were taken into custody from a house at Karimbanappalam, near Vadakara.

On Saturday, the police had registered a First Information Report after receiving the woman’s complaint. According to the petition, Baburaj, the CPI(M)’s then Muliyeri branch secretary, and another local leader Lijeesh had raped her on different occasions three months ago.

Death threats

The complainant said in her petition that Baburaj had sexually exploited her first. Lijeesh, who came to know about the incident later, used to blackmail her for sexual favours, she said. Police sources said the woman had received death threats many times when she decided to take legal steps.

The Vadakara police said the two suspects had been detained under Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code. They would be taken to the crime spot for gathering evidence. The statement of some of the local residents would also be recorded as part of the investigation, they said.

After the case was registered, the CPI(M) local committee had suspended the two from the party.