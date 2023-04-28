ADVERTISEMENT

Two engineering students drown in Kunthipuzha

April 28, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two students of Government Engineering College, Sreekrishnapuram, drowned in the Kunthipuzha at Karimpuzha, near Sreekrishnapuram, on Friday afternoon. The deceased were Fahad, 21, and Adarsh, 24, both Electrical and Electronics Engineering students. They were bathing in the river along with their friends when the incident took place.

Fahad, son of Hydros and Nafeesathul Misriya, was from Kadambazhipuram. Adarsh, son of Karuppa Swamy and Baby, was from Kollengode.

Their bodies were fished out during a joint search by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, Trauma Care volunteers and the police. Local residents said the site where the drowning took place was prone to similar accidents. Six people had lost their lives in this bathing ghat in recent years, sources said.

