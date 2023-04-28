HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two engineering students drown in Kunthipuzha

April 28, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Two students of Government Engineering College, Sreekrishnapuram, drowned in the Kunthipuzha at Karimpuzha, near Sreekrishnapuram, on Friday afternoon. The deceased were Fahad, 21, and Adarsh, 24, both Electrical and Electronics Engineering students. They were bathing in the river along with their friends when the incident took place.

Fahad, son of Hydros and Nafeesathul Misriya, was from Kadambazhipuram. Adarsh, son of Karuppa Swamy and Baby, was from Kollengode.

Their bodies were fished out during a joint search by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, Trauma Care volunteers and the police. Local residents said the site where the drowning took place was prone to similar accidents. Six people had lost their lives in this bathing ghat in recent years, sources said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.