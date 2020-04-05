Two elephants trapped in pond rescued in Wayanad

Forest Department officials on Sunday rescued two elephants trapped in a pond at Anakkadu.

South Wayanad Divisional forest officer B. Ranjith Kumar told The Hindu that early on the day local people informed the department that two elephants, a tusker aged about 20 and a she elephant aged about 25 years, were struggling to get out of the pond located on a private coffee estate at Anakkadu, near Kunnampetta under the Meppadi forest range.

Slippery

Since the three sides of the pond were steep and the other side was slippery, the animals could not get out. Their distress call had drawn the attention of the local people.

The elephants might have got trapped in the pond when they reached the pond to drink water, Mr. Ranjith said. Though the officials tried to rescue the animals using human force, it was in vain. After a three- hour effort, the elephants were rescued by using an excavator.

Later the elephants were driven away to the nearby Chembra forest area, he said.