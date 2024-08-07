Two electrocuted near Pandalam in Kerala

Two persons were electrocuted in an electric fence erected to deter wild boars near the Thottukara bridge at Pandalam on Tuesday.

The dead were identified as Chandrasekaran, 65, and Gopala Pillai P.G. , 62, both natives of Koorampala.

The police said the accident occurred around 7 a.m. when Chandrasekaran accidentally came into contact with the fence surrounding his vegetable farm.

Gopala Kurup was electrocuted while trying to save Chandrasekaran and died while being rushed to hospital. The bodies were shifted to the Government Hospital in Adoor.

