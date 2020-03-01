Two elderly siblings found dead

Two elderly persons were found hanging in their house at Kelamangalam in Chennam Pallippuram grama panchayat on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Thankamma, 74, of Nikarthil house and her brother Maniyan, 65, an official said. “Thankamma’s husband had left her. Maniyan had a wife and two children and they left him several years ago. The brother and sister were doing casual jobs to make ends meet. However, old age and ailments confined them to their house in recent days. This might have forced them to take the extreme step of ending their lives,” said an official. Suicide Prevention Helpline: DISHA- Telephone -1056. 0471-2552056