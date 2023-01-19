Two Dy.SPs suspended for links with criminals

January 19, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government on Thursday suspended two senior police officers in Thiruvananthapuram for having an “unholy nexus with antisocial elements.”

Deputy Superintendents of Police (Dy.SP) Johnson K.J. (Crime Detachment, Thiruvananthapuram Rural) and M. Prasad (Special Investigation Unit – 1, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau) had been placed under suspension, pending inquiry, for grave misconduct and for tarnishing the image of the Police department, an order issued by the Home department stated.

The development comes against the backdrop of the suspension of four Inspectors, including Abhilash David (Railway police), Riyas Raja (Pettah police) and Sajesh (Mangalapuram police), and a sub-inspector attached to the Thiruvallam police.

Report by SPC

The decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the Dy.SPs was taken on the basis of a report submitted by State Police Chief (SPC) Anil Kant. It was found that the duo had mediated to resolve a real estate transaction dispute between Muttada native Nidhin, who recently came under attack at Pattoor, and Renjith, alias Umbidi Renjith, an accomplice of notorious criminal Om Prakash who is yet to be nabbed for his alleged involvement in the Pattoor incident.

The Dy.SPs and Inspector Abhilash David apparently participated in the reconciliatory meeting. Besides, the Dy.SPs were found to have visited Nidhin’s house regularly.

Financial aid

Mr. Johnson has also been accused of receiving financial assistance from certain such people to organise his daughter’s birthday celebration.

“It is totally inappropriate for the police officers to mediate in a real estate deal involving Renjith, who is closely associated with a notorious gangster, to be in contact with him and to regularly visit the house of a real estate man (sic),” the order read.