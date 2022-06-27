Two DYFI activists arrested on charge of demolishing Gandhi statue at Payyannur

Two Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists were arrested in connection with the alleged demolition of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Payyanur on Monday.

The arrested are T. Amal from Thanissery and M.V. Akhil from Murikoval.

The alleged incident occurred after Youth Congress workers staged a protest on the flight carrying Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram. The demolition of the statue garnered state-wide attention, with many taking to social media to condemn the incident.

The Congress also accused the police of delaying the arrest of the suspects despite clear evidence for their involvement in the incident. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had also protested against the alleged attacks on the Congress office and the demolition of the statue.

On the night of June 13, the head of the statue at the Congress block office at Payyanur was found smashed.