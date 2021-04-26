Two drown, one missing in Shiriya river

Two persons, who came to attend a wedding, drowned while bathing in the Shiriya river in Kasaragod on Monday.

A third person, who was also part of the group, is missing and a search is on to find him. The deceased persons have been identified as Karthik (18) and Kirthan (19), residents of Puthur, Karnataka, who were attending a wedding at a house in Kumbala.

The three had gone for a swim in the river around 4 p.m. on Monday. Two of them drowned after they jumped into the water to rescue the third person from drowning. The bodies of the two were found during a search conducted after others, who were with them, raised an alarm and informed the locals and fishermen.