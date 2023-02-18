ADVERTISEMENT

Two drown, one missing in Pampa

February 18, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths, who came to attend the Maramon convention at Kozhencherry, drowned in the Pampa river on Saturday. A third person also went missing in the waterbody.

The police have identified the deceased as 18-year-old Merin and his brother Mephin, 15, of Chettikulangara, Alappuzha. Both were part of an eight-member group that reached Kozhencherry on Saturday to attend the religious convention. The third person, who has gone missing, was identified as Abin, 24.

As per preliminary reports, Mephin had ventured into the river for taking a bath from a ghat in the downstream of the convention venue and was caught in the undercurrents. Merin and Abin died while attempting to rescue the boy.

A team of fire and rescue personnel rushed to the spot and fished out the bodies of the brothers. A search is on to trace Abin’s body.

