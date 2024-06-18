GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two drown in Vamanapuram river in Thiruvananthapuram

The Palode police identified the deceased as Binu, 37, of Vallakkadavu, and Karthik, 15, of Kaalankavu near Palode. The incident occurred at Pottanchira, near Palode

Published - June 18, 2024 11:43 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two people including a school student died after drowning in the Vamanapuram river near Palode on June 17.

The Palode police identified the deceased as Binu, 37, of Vallakkadavu, and Karthik, 15, of Kaalankavu near Palode. The incident occurred at Pottanchira, near Palode, around 3.30 p.m.

Karthik, who had gone for a swim in the river, reportedly encountered difficulty returning to the shore. Upon witnessing the incident, Binu attempted to rescue the boy, but both were swept by the strong undercurrents in the Vamanapuram river.

Despite being rushed to a hospital nearby, their lives could not be saved. The bodies have been kept in the Vamanapuram block family health centre at Palode. Karthik was a Class 10 student in a school in Vithura, according to the police.

