February 12, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Two persons drowned in the Achencoil river at Venmony in Chengannur on Sunday.

According to the Venmony police, the deceased were identified as Vishnu, 25, of Vettiyar and Ragesh, 30, of Puliyoor. The victims had come to attend a function at a relative’s home. The incident happened when they entered the river for bathing, the police said.