Two drown in quarry in Changanassery

Published - June 15, 2024 06:43 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two children met a tragic end after drowning in an abandoned stone quarry in Thrikkodithanam, near Changanassery, on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Aneesh Asha Adarsh of Madappally and Abhi of Manganam, near Puthuppally. According to the police, the tragedy struck around 12 noon when the deceased, as part of a six-member group, reached the quarry pond near the Chembupuram polders.

Eyewitness accounts suggested that Abhi lost his balance and fell into the waterbody while Aneesh jumped into the water in a bid to rescue his friend.

Upon an alarm raised by the fellow group members, local people rushed to the spot. The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel were soon called in and the bodies were fished out later.

The bodies were shifted to the taluk hospital in Changanassery and would be handed over to relatives after post-mortem, the police said.

