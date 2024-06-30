GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two drown in Kappil

Published - June 30, 2024 09:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Two people drowned while taking bath at Kappil beach, near Varkala, on Sunday.

The Ayiroor police identified the deceased as Anwar, 34, of Kottarakkara, and his brother-in-law, Al Ameen, 24, of Chathannoor.

The incident occurred around 12.30 p.m. when Anwar, his wife, two-year-old son, Al Ameen, and another relative went to the beach. The deceased duo are suspected to have entered the choppy waters, ignoring warnings that are constantly issued to visitors to the place.

The bodies were recovered with assistance by some fishers who were present in the area. The bodies were shifted to the Parippally Government Medical College Hospital. Anwar is a taxi driver and Al Ameen is a non-resident Indian who came to his native place to celebrate Id-ul-Adha.

