June 21, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

Two persons, including a four-year-old boy, from Udayanapuram drowned as a country boat carrying six members of a family sank in the Kariyar, near Vaikom, on Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Sharath (33) and Ivan, son of Deepesh. The accident occurred near Chettikkari at Thalayazham around 5 p.m. when the family members were on their way to attend a funeral by crossing the waterbody. Four persons were rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.