Kerala

Two dozen Excise officers in quarantine

Two down Excise officers in the district went into quarantine on Monday after three persons arrested for smuggling in spirit tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

In a raid conducted at Melarkad near Alathur on Sunday, an Excise team had arrested the three and seized 34 litres of spirit and 440 litres of toddy mixed with spirit.

In an antigen test conducted at the District Hospital here on Monday, they tested positive for the virus. Subsequently, all officers involved in the spirit seizure went into quarantine.

