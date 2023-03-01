ADVERTISEMENT

Two doctors arrested on bribery charges in Thrissur 

March 01, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Vigilance sleuths arrested two doctors of the taluk hospital at Chavakkad here on Wednesday on bribery charges. Dr. Pradeep Varghese Koshy, gynaecologist, and Dr. Veena Varghese, anaesthetist, were arrested by the Vigilance team on a complaint by one Ashiq of Chavakkad.

According to sources, Ashiq and his wife had gone to the hospital for removing a cyst from her uterus. It is alleged that the doctors demanded bribe for the surgery. Following this, Ashiq lodged a complaint with the Vigilance. The doctors were caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

