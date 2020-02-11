Two die in different accidents

A 46-year-old man died when the motorcycle on which he was travelling collided with another motorbike near Thuravoor on Tuesday.
The police said that the deceased, Vinod, of Kollanpollayil, Valamangalam, Thuravoor, was knocked down by another bike.
The victim was going to his workplace at Kalavoor.
In another accident, a 42-year-old-man died and his daughter sustained injuries when a car hit their motorcycle near Kodamthuruth. The deceased has been identified as K.V. Shainu, Kuttikkattu Nikarthu House, Thycattuserry.
The victim was going to drop his daughter at the school, the police said. The child was admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.