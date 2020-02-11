Two die in different accidents

A 46-year-old man died when the motorcycle on which he was travelling collided with another motorbike near Thuravoor on Tuesday.

The police said that the deceased, Vinod, of Kollanpollayil, Valamangalam, Thuravoor, was knocked down by another bike.

The victim was going to his workplace at Kalavoor.

In another accident, a 42-year-old-man died and his daughter sustained injuries when a car hit their motorcycle near Kodamthuruth. The deceased has been identified as K.V. Shainu, Kuttikkattu Nikarthu House, Thycattuserry.

The victim was going to drop his daughter at the school, the police said. The child was admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam.