Two die after suspected consumption of sanitiser in Kerala

They were found dead at Chavady near Thuravoor in Alappuzha district

Two persons were found dead at Chavady near Thuravoor in Alappuzha on Monday.

According to the Kuthiathode police, the deceased were identified as Baiju, 52, and Stephen, 47. They died after allegedly consuming hand sanitiser.

Both were friends and found dead at their respective houses. “We suspect the deceased consumed sanitiser. But at this time we cannot confirm it. We have launched a probe and the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after post-mortem examination,” said Saiju A. V., Circle Inspector, Kuthiathode.

All liquor outlets in the State have been shut in view of the lockdown to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.