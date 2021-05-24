Kerala

Two die after suspected consumption of sanitiser in Kerala

Two persons were found dead at Chavady near Thuravoor in Alappuzha on Monday.

According to the Kuthiathode police, the deceased were identified as Baiju, 52, and Stephen, 47. They died after allegedly consuming hand sanitiser.

Both were friends and found dead at their respective houses. “We suspect the deceased consumed sanitiser. But at this time we cannot confirm it. We have launched a probe and the exact cause of death could be ascertained only after post-mortem examination,” said Saiju A. V., Circle Inspector, Kuthiathode.

All liquor outlets in the State have been shut in view of the lockdown to tackle the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 24, 2021 12:29:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/two-die-after-suspected-consumption-of-sanitiser-in-kerala/article34631465.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY