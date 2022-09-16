Two die after hit by train in Kollam

ADVERTISEMENT

Two persons were killed in an accident at the Avaneeswaram Railway Station here on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Kunnicode resident Rahimkutty, a member of Vilakkudy panchayat, and Kallurkonam resident Sajeena.

According to sources, the incident took place around 2 p.m. when they were hit by a train while trying to cross the tracks to board a train on the opposite platform. While Sajeena died on the spot, Rahimkutty succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kottarakara.