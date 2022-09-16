Two die after hit by train in Kollam

Staff Reporter KOLLAM
September 16, 2022 20:46 IST

Two persons were killed in an accident at the Avaneeswaram Railway Station here on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Kunnicode resident Rahimkutty, a member of Vilakkudy panchayat, and Kallurkonam resident Sajeena.

According to sources, the incident took place around 2 p.m. when they were hit by a train while trying to cross the tracks to board a train on the opposite platform. While Sajeena died on the spot, Rahimkutty succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kottarakara.

