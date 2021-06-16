Two die after consuming surgical spirit

Two persons died and two others were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed surgical spirit at Pathanapuram in Kollam.

The deceased have been identified as Prasad and Murukanand, both residents of Pattazhy. Two others, Rajeev and Gopi, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kollam, were shifted to the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

Reportedly, all four had consumed isopropyl alcohol procured from a private hospital as liquor was unavailable due to the lockdown. A probe has been initiated into the incident.

According to the Pathanapuram police, Prasad was taken to the hospital after he developed fever and vomiting and he died on Tuesday night.

“By that time the other three were also hospitalised and Murukanandan breathed his last on Wednesday morning. The condition of the other two are stable as of now,” said an official. Murukanandan, who was working as security guard at a COCID First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) attached to a hospital, allegedly stole the spirit from there and later shared it with his friends.

“The cause of the death can be confirmed only after getting the autopsy report. We are investigating how they procured the spirit and if it is from the CFLTC,” the official added.