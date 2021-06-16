Kerala

Two die after consuming surgical spirit

Two persons died and two others were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed surgical spirit at Pathanapuram in Kollam.

The deceased have been identified as Prasad and Murukanand, both residents of Pattazhy. Two others, Rajeev and Gopi, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kollam, were shifted to the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday.

Reportedly, all four had consumed isopropyl alcohol procured from a private hospital as liquor was unavailable due to the lockdown. A probe has been initiated into the incident.

According to the Pathanapuram police, Prasad was taken to the hospital after he developed fever and vomiting and he died on Tuesday night.

“By that time the other three were also hospitalised and Murukanandan breathed his last on Wednesday morning. The condition of the other two are stable as of now,” said an official. Murukanandan, who was working as security guard at a COCID First Line Treatment Centre (CFLTC) attached to a hospital, allegedly stole the spirit from there and later shared it with his friends.

“The cause of the death can be confirmed only after getting the autopsy report. We are investigating how they procured the spirit and if it is from the CFLTC,” the official added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 16, 2021 8:18:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/two-die-after-consuming-surgical-spirit/article34832856.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY