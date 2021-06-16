Two persons died and two others were hospitalised after they allegedly consumed surgical spirit at Pathanapuram in Kollam. The deceased have been identified as Prasad and Murukanand, both residents of Pattazhy. Two others, Rajeev and Gopi, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kollam, were shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday morning. Reportedly, all four had consumed isopropyl alcohol procured from a private hospital since liquor is unavailable due to the lockdown. The Pathanapuram police have initiated a probe into an incident.
Two die after consuming surgical spirit in Kollam
Staff Reporter
KOLLAM ,
June 16, 2021 12:02 IST
Two others hospitalised; surgical spirit procured from private hospital, say police
