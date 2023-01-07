Two deaths due to foodborne illness raise concern about the safety of food prepared, handled in outlets

January 07, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Two deaths due to foodborne illness in the State within a space of one week, both victims dying due to complications of food poisoning after consuming food ordered in from eateries, have raised public concern about the safety of food prepared and handled in food business outlets in the State.

On Saturday, there were also reports of a three-member family being hospitalised in Idukki with symptoms of food poisoning, allegedly after consuming shawarma.

Following the death of a nurse at Kottayam last week, the Food Safety department had launched an intensive drive across the State, inspecting eateries for hygiene and food safety standards.

Ironically, it was while these raids were continuing that the second death of a 19-year-old girl, Anjusree, was reported from Kasaragod on Saturday. She developed symptoms of food poisoning after consuming food ordered in from a restaurant on December 31.

Though three others in the family who consumed the same food had also developed food poisoning symptoms, only Anjusree was acutely affected, requiring hospitalisation (possibly because she reportedly consumed the leftover food the next day also).

According to Kasaragod health authorities, preliminary reports from the hospital indicated that she died of multi-organ failure following sepsis (a systemic inflammatory response to an infection triggered in the body due to a pathogen). The details of the nature of the pathogen and the source of infection are yet to be ascertained

Health Minister Veena George directed the Food Safety Commissioner to conduct an immediate investigation into the incident.

Food Safety officials later issued closure notice to the restaurant from where the food had been ordered, after finding that the freezer units were maintained in an unhygienic manner. The restaurant’s licence was cancelled and three persons, including the owner of the restaurant, were booked. The police will move for further action after the postmortem examination report is made available

It may be recalled that Kasaragod had reported a similar death in May last year, when a 16-year-old died following complications of food poisoning and several others fell seriously ill.

While only a detailed and scientific investigation can pinpoint the possible source of infection and how the contamination might have occurred, often it is the careless and improper manner in which food (especially meat and poultry) is stored and handled which makes it liable to contamination.

Unfortunate incidents of food poisoning leading to loss of lives can be prevented only if the authorities move quickly to investigate every such incident in a science-based manner, pinpoint the source of infection, and how the contamination could have occurred.

Contamination could have occurred at home also, due to poor storage, improper re-heating or sometimes the reluctance of people to throw out food which has been paid for, even though it has begun to spoil.

Unless these facts are brought to the fore and those involved in the food industry — especially food handlers — and the public are educated, food poisoning incidents will continue to happen.

“Regulatory measures are necessary but promoting food safety and preventing food poisoning incidents go much beyond the regulatory framework. What is required is increased surveillance of food-borne illnesses, followed by quick science-based investigation. Food samples or the stool samples of the affected person should be collected as soon as possible inorder to identify the pathogen. How soon the symptoms started is an indication of whether the food had pre-formed toxins, which is more dangerous,” a public health expert pointed out.