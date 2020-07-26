Two deaths, 57 fresh cases in Kozhikode

A 53-year-old woman from near Civil Station, who died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and a 53-year-old man from Kayakkodi, who died at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, Ernakulam, on Saturday, tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday. Fifty-seven fresh COVID-19 cases were reported too.

The deceased woman’s mother, hailing from Karaparamba in Kozhikode city, had earlier succumbed to the infection and tested positive for the virus later. Her samples were collected after a girl in their family was confirmed to have contracted the infection.

Meanwhile, 43 of the new cases are through local transmission and the source of infection of five others is not known. Six have come from abroad and three from other States.

Twenty two cases of local transmission are from within the Kozhikode corporation limits, five from Vadakara, nine from Chekkiad, three from Eramala, and one each from Azhiyoor, Chorod, Kakkodi and Onchiyam. Newly infected persons without a source of infection are from Beypore, Kadalundi, Omassery, Maruthonkara, and Kozhikode corporation, said a release.

In Kasaragod

Of the 107 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kasaragod on Sunday, 104 contracted the disease through local transmission.

Those infected were residents of Uduma, Chemmanad, Manjeswaram, Vorkady, Kumbala, West Eleri, Thrikkarippur, Mugral Puthur, Mangalpady, Valiya Paramba, Badiaduka, Bellur, Kasargod municipality, Pullur Periya, Chengala, Neeleswaram and Karaduka. A total of 4,386 persons are under observation in the district.

In Thrissur

COVID-19 pandemic claimed one more life, 71-year-old Varghese Pallan of Irinjalakuda, in Thrissur district, where 41 fresh cases were reported on Sunday. Currently, 395 persons are undergoing treatment in the district. Of the 41 cases reported on Sunday, 25 were infected through local transmission. In all, 13,934 persons are under observation.

The District Collector declared Mala grama panchayat and seven other wards as containment zones. Wards 1, 9 and 16 of Kadukutty grama panchayat; wards 2,3 and 4 of Varavur grama panchayat; and ward 5 of Puthenchira grama panchayat are the new containment zones.

In Kannur

Forty-seven persons were diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kannur. Of them, 26 persons were infected through local transmission.

Those who were infected through contact were residents of Payyannur, Karivellur, Koodali, Taliparamba Pushpagiri, Anthoor Nanicherry, Meruvambai, Kunnothparambu, Panniyannur, Vayanthodu, Mattannur, Chirakkal, Panunda, Pallipuram, Azhikal, Cherupuzha, Pinarayi, Kottayam Malabar and Dharmadam.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, who lives in Kannur city, also got infected through local transmission.

In Wayanad

Twenty-eight persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Wayanad district on Sunday.

Fifteen of them contracted the infection through local transmission, District Collector Adeela Abdulla said.

In Palakkad

Forty-two persons tested positive for the virus in Palakkad. District Medical Officer K.P. Reeta said that 15 cases were identified through antigen tests conducted in and around Pattambi.

In Malappuram

Fifty-six persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Malappuram on Sunday. District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said that 33 of them had contracted the virus through local transmission. But the source of infection for 23 could not be traced.

(With inputs from Thrissur, Kannur, Kasaragod, Palakkad, Wayanad, and Malappuram bureaus)