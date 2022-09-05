Two dead as fishing boat capsizes off Muthalappozhi harbour in Thiruvananthapuram

Three fishermen feared missing in the sea

Two fishermen were killed and three others are feared missing in the sea after a fishing boat capsized off Muthalappozhi in the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased have been identified as Shanavas and Nizamudeen.

The boat, Safa Marwa, carried a crew of 23, all of them hailing from Varkala. Seven men were rescued by a Coastal Police vessel, while 11 others were rescued by fishing boats which were close by, according to the Anchuthengu Coastal Police unit. The accident occurred when the boat was returning to the Muthalappozhi fishing harbour, according to the police.

Bad weather

Initially, confusion prevailed over the actual crew strength and the number of missing persons. Rescue operations were hampered by bad weather in the region.

Strong winds and rain had turned the coastal waters rough. After an alarm was raised, the Coast Guard’s Vizhinjam unit rushed two interceptor boats and a coastal patrol vessel to the region to aid the rescue effort, but bad weather and failing light made the search difficult. Two boats of the Coastal Police and the Marine Enforcement were continuing search near the harbour mouth late into Monday night.

The Coast Guard ship ICGS Samar and a helicopter from Kochi are expected to join the search on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said.

It was suspected that the missing men got entangled in the boat's fishing net which had snagged on the groyne. Late on Monday evening, a crane was brought to the site to try and drag up the net.

Delay alleged

Meanwhile, local fishermen blockaded the Anchuthengu police station, blaming the administration for an alleged delay in launching search and rescue.

In recent years, the choppy waters off Muthalappozhi have developed into a danger zone for fishing boats. The fishing community blame the unscientific design of the groynes at the Muthalappozhi harbour mouth for the situation. The region has claimed numerous lives, setting off a clamour for urgent government action.