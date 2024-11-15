 />
Two dead, 12 injured as minibus carrying theatre troupe overturns in Kelakam

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. as the bus was en route to Sultan Bathery after a performance in Kadannappalli.

Published - November 15, 2024 09:20 am IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau
The mini-bus which overturned at Kelakam in Kannur, leaving two dead and 12 others injured, in the wee hours on Friday.

The mini-bus which overturned at Kelakam in Kannur, leaving two dead and 12 others injured, in the wee hours on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A minibus transporting a drama group overturned at a sharp curve on Malayampadi Road in Kelakam in the wee hours on Friday (November 15, 2024), leaving two dead and 12 injured.

The deceased have been identified as Anjali (32), a resident of Muthukulam, Kayamkulam, and Jessy Mohan from Thevalakkara.

The accident occurred around 4 a.m. as the bus, operated by Kayamkulam Deva Communications, was en route to Sultan Bathery after a performance in Kadannappalli. The vehicle reportedly lost control and overturned at a challenging ‘S’ bend, leading to the fatalities and multiple injuries.

Three of the injured were admitted to St. Camillus Hospital, Chungakkunnu, while the remaining nine were taken to a hospital in Kannur. Hospital sources report that the condition of one individual remains critical. The bodies of the deceased will be transferred to the Kannur district hospital for further procedures

