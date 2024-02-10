GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two-day youth conference begins in Malappuram

February 10, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Shaikh Mohammed Rahmani, director of Jamia Sanabil, New Delhi, inaugurating a two-day youth conference organised by the Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation in Malappuram on Saturday.

Shaikh Mohammed Rahmani, director of Jamia Sanabil, New Delhi, inaugurating a two-day youth conference organised by the Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation in Malappuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

A two-day youth conference organised by the Wisdom Islamic Youth Organisation (Wisdom Youth) began in Malappuram on Saturday. Shaikh Mohammed Rahmani, director of Jamia Sanabil, New Delhi, inaugurated the conference.

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty was the chief guest at the function. Malappuram municipal chairperson Mujeeb Kaderi spoke. Wisdom Youth State president K. Tajuddin Swalahi presided over the function.

The youth conference asserted that development schemes enrooted in morality alone could find a solution to problems facing the youth. It called upon the authorities to make use of human resources in a creative manner for the development of the country.

Wisdom Youth State general secretary Nishad Salafi introduced the subject. Scholars such as Kunhimohammed Madani, Haris Bin Saleem, Faisal Moulavi, Mohammed Shameel T., Abdurahman Chungathara, P.C. Mustafa, Mohammed Ajmal C., A.P. Munawwar Swalahi, Ajmal Fousan, P.O. Faseeh, Mohammed Shabeer, and Mustafa Madani spoke on different topics.

Inaugurating the meet, Mr. Rahmani warned the youth not to fall prey to what they see on social media. He implored them to use their brain to differentiate between good and bad.

Wisdom Islamic Organisation State president P.N. Abdul Latheef Madani will inaugurate the session on Sunday. Wisdom Youth State secretary U. Mohammed Madani will preside.

The organisers said a talk on ‘Redefining the youth’ would be one of the main sessions on Sunday.

