Palakkad to host lifestyle, fashion exhibition from today

Products brought in by more than 50 women entrepreneurs and self-help groups from across the State will be showcased.

January 13, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The 25 th edition of Sankalp Crafts and Weaves, a curated lifestyle and fashion exhibition aimed at empowering women, will take place at Palghat Lions School here on Saturday and Sunday. Shafi Parambil, MLA, will inaugurate the exhibition on Saturday. The show will be on from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sankalp had earlier held its Crafts and Weaves show in Kochi, Kottayam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram.

Products on offer

“The event will showcase products brought in by more than 50 women entrepreneurs and self-help groups from across the State. There will be a wide range of exclusive handloom products, garments, saris, jewellery, home décor items, lifestyle products, home linen, bags, candles, plants, homemade food, north Indian snacks, cakes, pickles and a lot more,” said Priya Menon, who curates the show.

Sankalp has been championing the cause of women empowerment by fostering entrepreneurship amongst them since 2010. “We have been providing women and other traditional artisans a selling platform which gives them direct access to customers and helps in boosting their confidence in themselves as entrepreneurs,” said Ms. Menon.

