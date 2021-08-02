Two-day virtual coffee festival from tomorrow

The Coffee Board is organising a virtual coffee festival for coffee farmers and stakeholders in the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

The two-day programme, to be organised in association with India, Brazil and South Africa (IBSA) trilateral cooperation forum, a unique platform which brings together the three large coffee producing countries, is a precursor to a summit meet to be held in September, Coffee Board Joint Director (Extension) J. Nirmal Davis told The Hindu.

The virtual programme, to be held between 4 p.m. and 8.30 p.m. on these days, will focus on the key themes such as “Global coffee market and outlook for the three countries, quality and processing technologies, promotion of coffee consumption and innovations in coffee value chain,” Mr. Davis said.

It also envisages creating a platform for serious business interactions for the sector-specific industry to address the issues that will make the industry future ready and highlight the importance of sustainable coffee eco-system, he said.

Experts would handle various sessions.

An exhibition and a virtual tour to coffee plantations would also be held as a part of the programme. Those interested may login to https://www.mmactiv.in/

ibsacoffeefestival2021/