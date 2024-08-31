ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day tribal camp concludes in Achencoil

Published - August 31, 2024 08:30 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Parents in tribal areas should be made aware of the importance of education, Kerala Women’s Commission (KWC) member Indira Raveendran said here on Saturday.

Speaking at the valedictory of a two-day camp organised by KWC in Achencoil, she pointed out that many tribal students are dropping out of school and parents are not concerned about this.

“More measures to spread awareness about government schemes in education sector is needed. There are people who have no idea about various services including accommodation, higher studies and scholarships. There are also children who haven’t heard about Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” she said.

On the first day of the camp the commission member had visited the houses in the Scheduled Tribe area. Homes of lonely and bedridden women were visited which was followed by a coordination meeting with representatives of various departments.

The two-day camp was organised to identify the problems and challenges faced by Scheduled Tribe women. 

