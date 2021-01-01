Two-day training for school counsellors

As students of Classes 10 and 12 return to school after months of digital classes for doubt clearing, revision, and practicals ahead of the public examinations in March, they may require help to make a smooth transition to offline mode, particularly when it comes to restricting gadget use. The announcement of examination dates (in less than three months) could also lead to apprehension among them.

Students may thus require guidance and confidence boosting, besides support on how to appear for the examinations.

On the directions of the Chief Minister, the Career Guidance and Adult Counselling Cell of the higher secondary wing of the General Education Department, in association with the Child Development Centre at Government Medical College Hospital and the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, on Friday launched a two-day training for nearly 300 school counsellors, career Souhruda coordinators, and career masters.

Diptam, the online training through the Zoom platform and available through YouTube, will focus on topics such as From online classes to school, Correct use of electronic gadgets, and Facing examinations without fear.

The councillors who receive the single-module training are to train students in their respective schools.