Two-day seminar on governance in capital from Saturday

July 27, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan will inaugurate a two-day seminar on the theme governance and administrative reforms at the Government Women’s College here on Saturday.

Organised by the AKG Centre for Research and Studies and the Kattayikonam V. Sridhar Study Centre, the seminar, Governance in the Navakerala Era, is part of a series held in connection with the Fifth International Congress on Kerala Studies planned in 2024.

Panel recommendations

The seminar will, among other things, examine the progress made on the recommendations by various Administrative Reforms Commissions and the Pay Revision Commissions.

Around 1,500 delegates are expected to attend the two-day event where sessions will be led by experts on governance and management, former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac, who is the secretary of the academic panel, International Congress on Kerala Studies, told a press conference here on Thursday.

The inaugural session on Saturday will be followed by special addresses by T.K.A. Nair; former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister; former Union Cabinet secretary K.M. Chandrasekhar; social activist Aruna Roy; Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister K.M. Abraham; former DGP Jacob Punnoose; and former Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand.

Parallel sessions

The afternoon session will have 15 parallel sessions on department-wise administrative reforms dealing with e-governance, corruption, and grievance redressal.

The session on administrative reforms will be held on Sunday. The recommendations of the four Administrative Reforms Commissions and those of the Pay Revision Commissions dealing with reforms will be dealt with in this session.

Seminars are being organised on 20 different topics as a prelude to the Fifth International Congress on Kerala Studies. The seminar is open to all. The registration fee is ₹500. For students, the fee is ₹250.