Two-day national seminar on Seed Biological Research held

November 17, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - Thrissur

A two-day national seminar on ‘New approaches in Seed Biological Research: An effective Ex situ Conservation Strategy for the Restoration of Valuable Forest Tree Species (BIJA 2023)‘ concluded at Sree Krishna College, Guruvayur, on Friday.

Febin Francis , district coordinator, Kerala State Biodiversity Board, Thrissur, inaugurated the seminar. Botanists, teachers, researchers, and students attended the seminar and presented papers. The seminar was funded by the Kerala Biodiversity Board and organised by the Postgraduate and Research Department of Botany, Sree Krishna College, Guruvayur. The Botany Department of Sree Krishna College organised a display of various seed varieties in the college in connection with the seminar.

