ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day national seminar on Kerala murals opens

Updated - October 26, 2024 08:13 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan speaking during the inauguration of a national seminar titled ‘Kerala Mural Painting — Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow’ organised by the Vastuvidya Gurukulam, an institution under the Department of Culture, in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has made a call for policymaking and legislation for the protection of mural paintings, which are strongly interlinked to Kerala’s cultural traditions. He said that murals which have much historic value are on the verge of destruction in many places. Intervention at the governmental-level is required to protect these for future generations. Efforts should also be taken to create awareness among the public about the importance of such murals, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day national seminar on ‘Kerala Mural Painting — Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow’ organised by the Vastuvidya Gurukulam, an institution under the Department of Culture, in the State capital on Saturday. Rajan N. Khobragade, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Cultural Affairs, who is also a mural artist, was the chief guest.

Paper presentations and group discussions on various aspects of mural art will be organised as part of the seminar over two days. On the second day, apart from paper presentations, there will also be a quiz competition on Kerala-Indian mural art.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US