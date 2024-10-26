Two-day national seminar on Kerala murals opens

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan has made a call for policymaking and legislation for the protection of mural paintings, which are strongly interlinked to Kerala’s cultural traditions. He said that murals which have much historic value are on the verge of destruction in many places. Intervention at the governmental-level is required to protect these for future generations. Efforts should also be taken to create awareness among the public about the importance of such murals, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a two-day national seminar on ‘Kerala Mural Painting — Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow’ organised by the Vastuvidya Gurukulam, an institution under the Department of Culture, in the State capital on Saturday. Rajan N. Khobragade, Additional Chief Secretary of the Department of Cultural Affairs, who is also a mural artist, was the chief guest.

Paper presentations and group discussions on various aspects of mural art will be organised as part of the seminar over two days. On the second day, apart from paper presentations, there will also be a quiz competition on Kerala-Indian mural art.