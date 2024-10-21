ADVERTISEMENT

Two-day national seminar on 16th Finance Commission and cooperative federalism from Tuesday

Published - October 21, 2024 06:59 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Policy Research Institute (PPRI), an autonomous research institute under the Kerala government, is organising a national seminar on ‘16th Finance Commission and cooperative federalism in India: Issues, challenges and concerns’ on Tuesday (October 22) and Wednesday (October 23).

State Planning Board member K. Ravi Raman will inaugurate the seminar at Hotel Residency Tower at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The seminar will discuss the need for reviewing the reduction in Kerala’s share of the divisible pool under the 15th Finance Commission. The seminar is being organised in the context of the visit of the 16th Finance Commission headed by Arvind Panagariya in December, PPRI director Mohanakumar S. said.

