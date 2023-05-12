National meet stresses importance of non-space activities in ISRO

May 12, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

S. Somanath, Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), on Friday stressed the importance of the development of non-space activities in ISRO for the benefit of Indian industries and start-ups.

Many of the components in computers and sensors in automobile industries were imported, Mr. Somanath noted, inaugurating a two-day national seminar on ‘Future perspectives of Indian space Technology and ecosystem’ organised at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) by the Aeronautical Society of India (AeSI), Thiruvananthapuram branch.

Mr. Somanath said data analysis, space, genomics and materials were going to be the drivers of tech-enabled governance in India in 2047, a statement issued by VSSC said.

Around 400 delegates from various research institutions, academia and colleges participated in the event. VSSC director S. Unnikrishnan Nair presided. B.N. Suresh, Chancellor, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, deliver the S. Ramakrishnan memorial lecture.