GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Two-day National Conference on Students’ Medical Research 2024 begins

April 05, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The 14th National Conference on Students’ Medical Research (NATCON 2024), which serves as a platform for undergraduate medical students from across the country to present their research studies and exchange ideas with each other, began in the State capital on Friday.

The annual event is organised by the Community Medicine department of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram and Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) to encourage MBBS students to try their hands at research and to train them in various research methodologies and presentation skills and to introduce to them the scope and depth of public health.

The theme of the conference this year is “Breaking barriers for building health; collaborative approaches in public health research”.

Students are given an opportunity to present their research studies at the conference, followed by interactive sessions with experts on how their research can be scaled up or improved.

Speaking on the topic, Population Ageing, the chairman of the International Institute for Migration and Development, S. Irudaya Rajan, spoke about the rapidly ageing population and the dipping death and birth rate in the State.

The mental health of the aged was emerging as a cause for concern, especially in households where elderly parents were leading a lonely life with all their children away from home, he said.

The other topics discussed on Friday included “One health, climate change” and the “Cutting edge technologies in research”.

The two-day event is also a get-together of medical students from across the country, clubbed with cultural events and quiz contests. Over 300 delegates, including students and researchers from various medical colleges are taking part in the event.

NATCON 2024 was inaugurated by the KUHS Vice-Chancellor, Kunnummal Mohanan.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.