Two-day ISM State meet begins

The Ithihadu Shubbanil Mujahideen (ISM), the youth wing of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), began its State conference titled Velicham here on Saturday.
KNM (Markazu Dahwa) State president E.K. Ahamed Kutty inaugurated the two-day conference being held with the theme ‘Poura Neethi, Veda Dharmam’.
The conference reminded the people that the Koran had put forth strong defences against all human rights violations, and that its teachings had great relevance at a time when justice was widely being denied.
Ramya Haridas, MP, was the chief guest. Focus India chief executive officer U.P. Yahya Khan presided over the inaugural.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.