Two-day ISM State meet begins

The Ithihadu Shubbanil Mujahideen (ISM), the youth wing of the Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM), began its State conference titled Velicham here on Saturday.

KNM (Markazu Dahwa) State president E.K. Ahamed Kutty inaugurated the two-day conference being held with the theme ‘Poura Neethi, Veda Dharmam’.

The conference reminded the people that the Koran had put forth strong defences against all human rights violations, and that its teachings had great relevance at a time when justice was widely being denied.

Ramya Haridas, MP, was the chief guest. Focus India chief executive officer U.P. Yahya Khan presided over the inaugural.