Two-day international workshop on scholarly writing  

September 08, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

Fatima Mata National College, Kollam, organised a two-day international workshop on the ‘Art and Craft of Scholarly Writing and Publishing Process in the Social Sciences’ from September 7 to 8. College manager Abhilash Gregory inaugurated the workshop and Prof. Margaret Adamek, Indiana University, delivered the keynote address on the occasion. College Vice-Principal M.R. Shelley presided over the function while Fr. Pious Malliar, Fr. S. Vinod, Eddie Johnson and Supriya M were also present. Around 100 delegates, including researchers and PG students from various parts of the country, attended the workshop.

