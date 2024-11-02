Two-day India Fisherwomen Assembly to open at Valiyathura on November 5

The first India Fisherwomen Assembly (IFA) will be held on November 5 and 6 at Fr. Thomas Kochery Centre at Valiyathura, Thiruvananthapuram.

The conference is being organised by the Theeradesha Mahila Vedi and the Kerala Swatantra Matsya Thozhilali Federation (KSMTF). The national assembly will acknowledge the work of fisherwomen, discuss issues such as women leadership, inclusion of fisherwomen oriented policies, impacts of blue economy, devastation due to climate crisis and disasters, and food sovereignty.

The IFA will have a political convention, thematic sessions, art and cultural programmes, and a rally demanding the protection of rights of fishers.

The event will bring together about 300 fisherwomen, women leaders from social sector, academicians, artists, and political leaders from different parts of India, the organisers said.

The event will begin with a bike rally led by fisherwomen from Thumba to Poonthura via Shanghumughom on Monday. The IFA is being organised ahead of the 8th General Assembly of World Forum of Fisher peoples (WFFP) to be held in Brazil between November 14 and 21.